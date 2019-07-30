Mill Valley Rd. in Hadley closed Thursday to repair broken, corroded culvert.

HADLEY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - DPW crews are slated to begin emergency road work this Thursday on Mill Valley Road.
According to the Hadely Department of Public Works, crews will be working to repair a broken, corroded culvert, which is causing sinkholes along that stretch of road.
Repair work is slated to begin Thursday, August 1, at 7:00 a.m.
Mill Valley Road will be closed to through traffic as crews work to repair the culvert, and residents seeking to access Mill Valley Road will experience delays.
The road will be open to all emergency vehicles.
Drivers are asked to seek alternate routes.
If the weather does not cooperate, crews experience technical difficulties, or a scheduling conflict arises, the repairs will take place on Friday at 7:00 a.m.
