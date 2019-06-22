BELCHERTOWN, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- There is an investigation into a serious motor vehicle crash on Mill Valley Road.
The crash was reported around 8:00 p.m. on Saturday evening.
The Belchertown Police Department reported that the road is completely shut down and will likely be for a few hours.
Police are still investigating the cause of the crash and if anyone had any injuries.
Western Mass News is continuing to follow this story and we'll have further information as more details come into newsroom.
