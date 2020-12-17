LUDLOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Ludlow Police responded to a single motor vehicle accident on Miller Street Thursday.
The car crash knocked down a utility pole and started a fire.
According to Ludlow Police Sgt. Knox, the driver's car lost control in the snow and hit a utility pole. There were no injuries.
The crash caused a power outage. Between 300 and 500 people lost power for a couple of hours.
Power has since been restored, but Miller Street will remain closed.
