LUDLOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Ludlow Police responded to a single motor vehicle accident on Miller Street Thursday.

The car crash knocked down a utility pole and started a fire.

Miller St crash 12172020

(Western Mass News Photo)

According to Ludlow Police Sgt. Knox, the driver's car lost control in the snow and hit a utility pole. There were no injuries.

Miller St crash 12172020

(Western Mass News Photo)

The crash caused a power outage. Between 300 and 500 people lost power for a couple of hours.

Power has since been restored, but Miller Street will remain closed.

