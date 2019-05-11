Miller St. in Ludlow closed due to downed telephone pole.

HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Miller Street is closed after a pole came down across the road.
Sgt. Shameklis of the Ludlow Police Department tells us that a driver, who was under the influence of alcohol, struck a pole, causing it to come down, and then fled the scene.
A description of the vehicle has not yet been made available and it is unclear when the road is expected to reopen.
