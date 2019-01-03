CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - GEL Nominee Trust of Springfield has come forward to claim the top prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery's $10 million Gold scratch game on behalf of an unknown party.
Trust representative Michael Siddall chose the cash option on the scratch prize, and received a total of $6.5 million.
Lottery officials say that the ticket was purchased at the Union Mart at 457 Granby Road in Chicopee.
With two $10 million Gold scratch prizes claimed so far, only two $10 million scratch prizes remain, meaning Massachusetts residents have ample opportunities to possibly purchase the next $10 million ticket.
There are also thirteen $1 million prizes available in the $20 instant game.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.