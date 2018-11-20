SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The busiest travel days of the year are here.
More than 54 million Americans are packing up their cars to head home for the holidays.
There is nothing like a stuffed bird and all the fixings on Thanksgiving, but making the trek home for the holidays comes with its challenges.
"We do it every year," said Andrea Abdou.
Gassing up, Western Mass News caught up with Abdou as she was heading east this holiday.
"One year, it was really awful, but now with the new tolls, the automated tolls, it’s much easier," Abdou noted.
This year, Abdou will be in good company on the highways and byways.
"In the state of Massachusetts, it’s 1.2 million people will be traveling for the Thanksgiving holiday," said Sandra Marsian with AAA Pioneer Valley.
However, going at off-peak hours can save you from tapping the brakes.
Leaving before the daily commuter rushes is often a good bet.
"The best time to avoid traffic is traveling on Thanksgiving day itself, as well as the following Friday, Saturday. They tend to be a little lower traffic levels," Marsian noted.
The weather outside will be frightful this Thanksgiving. Dangerous cold could lead to battery issues.
"If you can get yourself a 20 point inspection and maintenance, we’re seeing record low temperatures on our record high, so it’s always a good time to make sure your car is in good shape," Marsian added.
AAA said a dip in the price at the pump is making it more economical to get home this year, but many families are also flying to their destinations.
"Positive impact with disposable income and wages on the rise. People feel a little more confident to go on a fly-away vacation on Thanksgiving," Marsian said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.