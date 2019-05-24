SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- With Memorial Day comes traffic. The holiday weekend, of course, is the unofficial start of summer.
With many people headed out of town, traffic is a huge concern.
According to AAA, nearly 43 million people are starting their summer on a high note - heading out of town and into the holiday weekend.
Whether it's a car, a train, or a plane, many people take advantage of the holiday weekend heading out of town for Memorial Day.
"Commuter time is going to be very busy. All of Friday should be busy," Sandra Marsian with AAA Pioneer Valley.
Busy seems to be an understatement.
According to AAA, in Massachusetts alone, nearly 900,000 people are expected to hit the road and more than 80,000 people will be flying.
"A great majority of those folks are going to be jumping into vehicles," Marsian added.
While Friday will be congested, she said you can expect Memorial Day to be the busiest day on the road.
"The busiest time is expected to be on Monday between 3 and 5 p.m." Marsian explained.
On Monday, AAA expects traffic to be three times the normal amount from 3:45 to 5:45 p.m.
How can you avoid the traffic trouble? Marsian advises people to "for me, I would be leaving at 4 in the morning."
Before you head out, AAA recommends to double check your cars and fill up your tank.
