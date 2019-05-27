SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Nearly 42 million people are enjoying the long weekend, but with that comes traffic on the roads.
Right near 91 north where traffic seems to be flowing you can see traffic in downtown Springfield has been moving steady.
Over 37.6 million people are hitting the roads for the holiday season.
That's up 3.5 percent from last year.
Right now is the peak of travel time.
Traffic is expected to be the worst from 3:45 to 5:45.
If your traveling in the Boston area traffic it is expected to be 3 times as normal.
