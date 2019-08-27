(WGGB/WSHM) -- Millions of Contigo kids water bottles are being recalled due to a problem with the spout.
The Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) said that the recall impacts approximately 5.7 million Contigo kids cleanable water bottles in the United States because the silicone spout can detach and pose a choking hazard.
To date, there have been 149 reports of those spouts detaching, with 18 spouts being found in children's mouths.
The recall involves bottles with the following characteristics:
- Base of the spout and spout cover are both black
- Contigo is printed on the rim and along the front, near the bottom of the bottom
- Bottles are 13 ounces, 14 ounces, or 20 ounces
- Bottles have four colors: solid, graphics, stainless steel, and stainless steel solid colors
- Sold individually, in two-packs, and in three-packs
The bottles - which cost between $9 and $24 - were sold nationwide at Costco, Target, Walmart, and other stores, as well as online between April 2018 and June 2019.
Consumers with recalled bottles are urged to immediately stop using them, take them away from children, and contact Contigo for inspection instructions and a free replacement lid.
More information can be obtained by contacting Contigo at (888) 262-0622 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or online.
