(WGGB/WSHM) -- Our local economy has been deeply impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.
Many of our loved ones in our community are struggling to feed their families.
You can help make a difference as the Antonacci Family Foundation's ‘Millions of Meals' initiative and the Food Bank of Western Massachusetts fight to feed our communities.
If you’re able to lend a hand and donate to our virtual food drive, CLICK HERE.
Thank you for your support!
