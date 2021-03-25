PALMER, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Millions of Social Security recipients across the country are still waiting for their latest stimulus payment, including people in western Massachusetts.
Many of these people are urgently in need of this money. We spoke to one local woman who said it’s frustrating to see millions of people get their checks while she's barely hanging on.
“It’s very frustrating because I have bills to pay and rent to owe,” said Billiejo Upton of Palmer.
Upton is one of the 30 million Social Security recipients across the country still waiting on the latest $1,400 stimulus check.
“Everyone around me has received the stimulus and I haven’t received mine yet and I’m concerned about that,” Upton added.
Many of those recipients are in urgent need of financial assistance. Upton said her concerns are growing by the day.
“I’ve been relying on it and looking forward to the stimulus very badly and I’ve been relying on the money that’s been coming in and it just hasn’t been enough for me,” Upton noted.
The IRS payment delay is causing local legislators to speak up. On Wednesday, Congressman Richard Neal and the House Ways and Means Committee sent a letter to the Social Security Administration saying the IRS asked them to send payment files two weeks before the checks were signed into law, giving the SSA a 24 hour deadline to send the files.
On Thursday, Neal told Western Mass News in part, “The Social Security Administration has notified us that…this morning, the agency has transmitted the necessary payment files to the IRS that had been blocking the sending of stimulus payments to nearly 30,000,000 Americans.”
While this is good news for Upton, she said she doesn’t think the relief payment is enough and thinks more plans should be in the works for struggling Americans.
“I don’t think it’s enough for anybody know. I really don’t. I think there should be more,” Upton said.
It’s unclear exactly when Social Security recipients can expect the payments. Congressman Neal said says further delays from the IRS and SSA will not be tolerated.
