SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The Springfield Police Department and the American International College football team held their first-ever Mini-Football Camp.
The camp was held at Forest Park and was open to girls and boys, ages seven to twelve.
Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno was the honorary chairman of the event.
