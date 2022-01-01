MASSACHUSETTS (WGGB/WSHM) - Beginning on Saturday, Massachusetts is one of 21 states that will see a rise in the minimum wage.
The wage will increase by 75 cents from $13.50 to $14.25, with the goal to reach $15 per hour by 2023.
Massachusetts minimum wage is nearly double the federal minimum wage of $7.25 per hour.
Stay up-to-date with the latest news and weather. Download the Western Mass News App
You can now get the latest Western Mass News headlines on Alexa. Click here to activate the skill.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel
Copyright 2021. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.