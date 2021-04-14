WILBRAHAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Western Mass News is your Local Sports Authority.
The start of the 2021 Olympics is just 100 days away after being postponed from last summer due to the coronavirus pandemic.
A high school swimmer from western Mass. is hard at work, preparing for the Olympic trials in hopes of making it to Tokyo.
16-year-old Josh Parent from Minnechaug Regional High School is currently in Florida swimming two and a half hours each day, seven days a week, preparing for his first-ever Olympic trials.
While most teenagers are going to school, enjoying some of their favorite hobbies, this teenager is on a different mission training for his first-ever Olympic trials starting June 13 in Omaha, Nebraska.
At 16 years old Josh Parent, a student-athlete at Minnechaug Regional High School, qualified for the Olympic trials back in January in three different events, the 400 individual medley, the 800 freestyle, and the 1500 free.
Parent did so during a pandemic when accessibility to the pool was very limited. So instead he went to his backyard pool at his home, hit the water, and kept at it. No excuses.
Now competing in Florida, focusing on what lays ahead, Amy Parent, his mother, said he's in the zone. But he's also, still a kid, trying to get through school like every other teenager.
"He's trying to juggle school and swimming and life and everything right now. He's pretty laser-focused. He obviously knows this is going to be a huge meet and is excited for that opportunity, and he really has done well, just always rising to the occasion. He's had great support from his teachers and the academic support from his principal at the high school; everyone's been so fantastic. So he's feeling good, it's stressful, but he's feeling good," Amy Parent said.
Amy Parent said one of the positives this pandemic brings is that Josh can get much of his work done online and on the road while focusing on his swimming. She said she is planning to go watch her son compete against other Olympic qualifiers in Omaha.
