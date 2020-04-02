WILBRAHAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Minnechaug teachers and families hosted a roadshow for the community today.
They drove around, honking, waving and cheering, all from the distance of their cars.
Julia O'Keeme, a senior at Minnechaug, was overwhelmed by the turn out in the community. She told Western Mass News she misses all of the staff and it was comforting to know they miss the students as well.
"I think it's bringing the community together. It's such a tough time for everybody, especially as seniors, I know everyone is really missing school, so to kind of see everyone in the Minnechaug community to us, is really special," O'Keeme explained.
O'Keeme never expected to be out of school for this amount of time. She is looking forward to get back to a normal schedule and to see her classmates.
