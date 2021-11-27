AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- The UMass Minutemen men's basketball team took down Rutgers 85-83 at the buzzer on Saturday afternoon.
Junior guard Noah Fernandes sank the game-winning three-pointer as the clock hit 0:00, which sent the home crowd into a frenzy.
It was a three-point barrage for UMass. The team finished 16-for-32 from beyond the arc.
The Minutemen outscored the Scarlet Knights 51-37 in the second half and Chad Kelly led all scorers with 24 points.
UMass is now 6-3 on the season. The team is back in action next Saturday at 12:00 p.m. against Harvard.
