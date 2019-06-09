SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Miracle League of Western Mass kicked off their summer season today.
The organization gives kids of all abilities the chance to get out and play baseball.
Coaches told Western Mass News they have athletes from all over western Mass even the Berkshires.
This year they have more than 70 kids.
Jace, who is five-years-old explained why he became involved in the sport.
"...because I love baseball," Jace said.
Steve Donah, from Agawam and part of the Miracle League, explains why this league is so important.
"We're out here helping the kids out. Giving them a day for themselves. These kids face a lot of adversity every single day so just to get out here and give them a day that they can enjoy, baseball, it's just heartwarming for everyone involved," Donah explained.
The organization said they are always looking for more volunteers or people in the stands cheering the athletes on.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.