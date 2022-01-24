SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted most of our day-to-day life for close to two years, and now it could impact your tax return.
Monday marked the start of the 2021 tax filing season, which means that you will be receiving a W-2 from your employer soon. If you have missed time due to work with COVID-19, how will that affect your wallet? We took questions to the experts to find out.
“There's a whole host of things people are going to have to pay attention to this year,” said Liberty tax owner Ray Maagero.
He told Western Mass News that tax returns will look different in 2022 thanks to the advance child tax credit, earned income credits, and COVID-19, which has re-shifted how Liberty Tax operates.
“We've had way more drop offs this year than we’ve ever had, and it’s actually better for us ’cause we can do it on our own timeframe,” Maagero said.
Massachusetts implemented a program last May that required employers to provide 40 hours of paid sick leave for employees out with COVID-19.
“If you do get some kind of benefit that you cannot pay for, whether it’s state or otherwise, you’re going to have to pay taxes on it,” Maagero explained.
The Internal Revenue Services identified short-term disability as taxable income, so if your employer offers sick time for COVID-19, you might be in the clear.
“If their employer pays the premium for them or provides that coverage and that would be a taxable event to them, if they paid for the cover on their own with after tax dollars, then they would get those benefits tax free,” Maagero said.
However, if you applied for reimbursement for the state, Maagero said to expect to pay back taxes when you file.
He showed us on the W-2 how this could appear in boxes 1, 12a, 13, and 14, or you could receive a 2nd W-2.
Just how much would it cost?
“The amount you would have to pay in taxes would depend on your income level,” Maagero told us.
For more information on the COVID temporary leave time in the Bay State, click here.
