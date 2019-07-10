PITTSFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Pittsfield police says a missing 13-year-old boy last seen in the area of Wahconah Street, has been found.
Chase Tarjick was reported located on Wednesday just a few hours after Pittsfield police asked for the public's help in finding him.
They put up the post originally around Noon.
While he was missing police believed that he was possibly in the area of the parks or First St. near The Common.
At around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, police confirmed with us that he was no longer missing and had been located.
Further details weren't released.
Thank you to all who shared this post.
