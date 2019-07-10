PITTSFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Pittsfield police are searching for a missing 13-year-old boy who was last seen in the area of Wahconah Street.
His name is Chase Tarjick and he has red/brown hair, brown eyes and wears glasses.
"Chase is approximately 5'8" tall and approximately 125 pounds. He was last seen wearing an orange or red sweatshirt, grey Van's sneakers and a black backpack," the Pittsfield Police Department reports.
They believe he's still in the Pittsfield area.
"Possibly in the area of the parks or First St. near The Common," police say.
If you have any information on Chase's whereabouts, please call the Pittsfield Police Department at 413-448-9700.
