SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A 12-year-old girl that was reported missing Friday morning has been found safe.
We're told that the girl was reported missing around 11:30 after it was believed she had runaway from home.
She was located during the afternoon hours later that day.
The Springfield Police Department would like to thank the public for their assistance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.