SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Springfield Police Department needs your help to find a missing 11-year-old boy who may be in the city or in Holyoke.
Take a close look at his photo.
His name is Felix Gomez and he's approximately 5'5 and 115 lbs.
Police note he has a broken front tooth. They report he walked away from his program on Vermont Street on Thursday and that he may be in the Belmont Ave., White Street, Sumner Avenue areas or in Holyoke.
"He was making statements that he may harm himself.
If you see him or have any information on his whereabouts, contact the Springfield Police Department Youth Aide Bureau," the Springfield Police Department reported on their Facebook page Friday.
You can reach the Springfield police Youth Aide Bureau by calling 413-787-6360 or call their non-emergency line at 413-787-6300.
