DALTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Dalton Police Department in Massachusetts needs your help in finding a missing 17-year-old. Have you seen this teenager?
His name is Zachariah Bliss, Jr. and he weighs 120 lbs and is 5'10.
Police tell us he was last seen wearing a red Coca-Cola hooded sweatshirt with blue jeans.
Dalton Police report he is believed to be in the Pittsfield area and that he may be heading to Arkansas.
If you have any information, or if you've seen this teenager recently, please contact the Dalton Police Department in Massachusetts at 413-684-0300.
