LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A Bay Path student, who went missing last night, has been found safe.
At about 5:00 on Sunday afternoon, Longmeadow officials were scheduled to hold a media briefing at Bay Path University.
Just minutes before the briefing was supposed to be held, Town Manager Stephen Crane told us that 20-year-old Alexandra Perkins was found safe.
Anyone that was driving down Longmeadow Street in Longmeadow Sunday afternoon may have seen a large police presence in the area.
Several different agencies, including Longmeadow, the state, and Enfield Police converged in the area around Laurel Park, which is where they found Perkins.
That is about half a mile from the University.
Police tell us that she will not be going back to school for a couple of days, and was taken to the hospital to be evaluated.
