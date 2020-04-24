BRIMFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- We're happy to report that Bigfoot has been found.
The statue’s owner, Todd Disotell of Brimfield, said that he was notified around 2:15 a.m. that it was in downtown Worcester.
We told you on Thursday that the six foot statue was stolen from Disotell's driveway Wednesday night.
Disotell, who is an anthropology professor at UMass, said the statue was a gift.
Today, he posed with the statue with a new social distancing message, thanking everyone involved in its safe return home.
