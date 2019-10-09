FEEDING HILLS, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The search for a missing deaf and blind dog in Feeding Hills is over.
Chez, the 14 year old golden retriever, has been located.
Western Mass News saw the post in the Agawam Community Forum that Chez was found today.
He went missing Monday morning and since then, social media shares and word-of-mouth brought the community closer together.
A Facebook post showing Chez walking in the rain, lost, and confused from a neighbor's camera was shared more than 400 times.
A search party kicked off today, spanning Robinson State Park.
"I saw the Facebook post and I knew I needed to come and help. We had an old golden retriever who was blind, so it just tugged at my heart strings," said Desiree Melloni of Southwick.
We're still working to find out exactly who found Chez.
According to the Facebook thread, he was found in serious condition at Robinson State Park and is being brought to the vet, but it looks like Chez will finally be reunited with his family who was missing him so dearly.
