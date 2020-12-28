CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A Chicopee man who was reported missing on Christmas Eve has been identified as a murder victim in Hartford, Connecticut.
Hartford Police said on Saturday they responded to a car fire, and then found a body inside the car. Monday police identified the man inside the car as Francisco Roman of Chicopee.
Chicopee Police put out a missing person alert over the weekend that said Roman was last seen in the late-night hours of Christmas Eve near Chicopee Center. Friends and family were sharing his picture and pictures of his 2010 Black Acura all weekend.
CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Chicopee Police are seeking the public’s help in locating a miss…
Police said the 28-year-old was on crutches because of a broken right leg.
Monday night people in the community were taking to Facebook to remember Roman, who is also known by his nickname Paco. Friends on social media said he leaves behind two children.
This incident is still under investigation.
