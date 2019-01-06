Missing Chicopee teen found safe

CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A missing Chicopee teen has been found safe, police report.
16-year-old Mary Ricardi has been located and is safe. This according to Officer Mike Wilk with the Chicopee Police Department.
Mary was originally reported missing by police back on January 2nd.
Her family reached out to Western Mass News and say they are thankful for the community support and all the shares online.
"Just the community support, prayers, caring and sharing and it's a positive outcome ..and police force and everyone looking together," explained Richard Ricardi, father.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.