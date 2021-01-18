TOLLAND, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A hiker who was reported missing in the Tolland State Forest Monday afternoon has been located.
State Police in Russell confirmed with Western Mass News, they received the call at 2:15 p.m. Monday for a missing hiker.
We're told they were hiking with another individual, when the pair became separated.
State Police and the Otis and Tolland Fire Departments were all called to the scene to find the lost hiker.
Thankfully, at about 3:15 p.m. Western Mass News learned the individual had been located by the Tolland Fire Department. State Police in Russell, confirming they were found safe.
