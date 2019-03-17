LANESBOROUGH, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Lanesborough police released an update that the missing teen was found and they are thanking the public for their assistance.
Police in Berkshire County said they were looking for a missing teenager who may be in the Northampton area and they believe she's in danger.
On their Facebook page Monday, February 18th police said she was 'endangered'...they would not elaborate with us as to why they believe she is in danger.
