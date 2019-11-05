LUDLOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A missing Ludlow teenager has been located.
Ludlow Police Lt. Daniel Valadas said that 14-year-old Liliana Ryer, a student at Baird Middle School, was reported missing Tuesday morning. She was last seen at home Monday morning.
Ludlow Police told Western Mass News that Ryer was located around 7:45 p.m. Tuesday and is back home safe.
