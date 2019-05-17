CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A Chicopee man who went missing several days ago has been found safe, police report.
Chicopee Police Officer Michael Wilk says that 72-year-old Alan Perry has been located.
Perry, who lives in the Fairview section of town, was last seen leaving his home at 9:00 Tuesday morning.
He was driving a grey, Ford F-150 truck and had a denim jacket and jeans on.
Police reached out to the public, asking for help in finding him after his family shared their concern for his safety and well being.
While details about where he was located have not been released, Wilk says he was found safe.
Police are thanking everyone for their concern and for helping get the word out.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.