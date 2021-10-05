ORANGE, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- The Orange Police Department reports the missing man they were asking for the public's help with, has been located.
According to police, 30-year-old Lucas Richards was last seen at his home on Sunday at around 6 p.m. Richards' family had not heard from him since which they say was unusual behavior.
Luckily, Richards has been located. Police thanking the public for their help.
"Our missing person from earlier has been located. Thanks for all the shares & prayers!" the Orange Police Department posted to their Facebook page Tuesday afternoon.
Further details weren't released.
