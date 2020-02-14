WEARE, NH (WGGB/WSHM) - Authorities say that a New Hampshire man, who as the subject of a Silver Alert, has been found dead.
According to authorities, 89-year-old Gerard Lemay was last seen leaving his Weare, NH home Tuesday morning.
Lemay was believed to be driving a yellow 2008 Hyundai Accent with New Hampshire plates and he was possibly seen on Route 25 in Plymouth, NH on Wednesday around 3:00 p.m.
Officials said Lemay was seen on Wednesday between 5:00 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. in Methuen.
Mass. State Police spokesperson David Procopio said that Lemay's car was found Friday morning in the parking lot of an incineration plant in Haverhill.
A short time after finding the car, investigators located Lemay dead outside, in the vinicity of his car.
Procopio added that a preliminary investigation indicates no evidence of foul play.
The investigation remains active and ongoing, but Procopio noted that "unless new evidence is developed indicating otherwise, the death is not considered suspicious."
