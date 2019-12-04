PALMER, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A Palmer man, who was reported missing on Wednesday, has been found.
The Commonwealth Fusion Center said that 85-year-old Carl Byoreck of Palmer was reported missing to Palmer Police around 5:30 a.m. Wednesday.
Byoreck had been seen leaving his home driving his 2001 green Toyota Avalon with Mass. plates.
Investigators checked several locations that Byoreck was known to frequent, but were unable to find him, prompting a Silver Alert.
On Thursday, Mass. State Police said that Byoreck had been found and the alert was cancelled. They also thanked the public for the assistance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.