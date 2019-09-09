LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Longmeadow Police Department is looking for a missing person.
Terrell Sutton, 55, male of Longmeadow was last seen yesterday around 11 P.M.
Sutton was leaving his home near the CVS on Rt. 5 in Longmeadow.
Police tell Western Mass News, "Sutton is 5'3", 160lbs, and was last seen wearing a gray hoodie, navy blue jeans, and had a tan backpack."
Police advise public to please call the station or Western Mass News if you see him or have any information.
