Missing Somers man with ties to Sturbridge area located.

SOMERS, CT (WGGB/WSHM) - Connecticut State Police say that have located a Somers man that was reported missing earlier this week.

38-year-old Somers resident Ken Yukimura was last seen leaving his home around 6:00 Thursday morning and was reported missing by his family.

Yakimura was found safely Saturday afternoon.

CT State Police tell us that Yukimura has ties to the Sturbridge area.

Copyright 2019 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation).  All rights reserved.

