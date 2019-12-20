Missing Somers man with ties to Sturbridge area located.

SOMERS, CT (WGGB/WSHM) - Connecticut State Police say that have located a Somers man that was reported missing earlier this week.
38-year-old Somers resident Ken Yukimura was last seen leaving his home around 6:00 Thursday morning and was reported missing by his family.
Yakimura was found safely Saturday afternoon.
CT State Police tell us that Yukimura has ties to the Sturbridge area.
