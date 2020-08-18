AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) --Police in Agawam are asking for the public's help in finding a missing teenager.
Her name is Eliana Higgins. She's 13-years-old. Have you seen her? Take a close look at the photo.
Police say Eliana was last seen Monday at around 9 p.m.
She is 5'5" and weighs 120 lbs with long brown hair.
"She frequents West Springfield as well," police note.
If you have any information regarding Eliana, please call the Agawam Police Department at 413-786-4767.
