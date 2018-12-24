Missing Westfield woman arrested Friday in connection to house fire.

WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - After being located on Friday, Westfield Police took 28-year-old Jordyn Brown, who had been missing for about a week, into custody for the role she played in a house fire in Westfield.
Jennifer Mieth of the office of the State Fire Marshal tells us that the house fire occurred on Bristol Street at an earlier, unspecified date.
Brown was expected to be arraigned in Westfield District Court regarding this incident today.
This past Friday, Brown was located in the town of New Salem, and was taken, by officials, back to the Westfield Police station.
Details remain limited at this time, and we will provide you with the latest update as soon as more information becomes available.
