CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Police have located a missing woman from the Fairview section of Chicopee.
Susan Barton, 41, has been last seen leaving her work in Holyoke on October 6 around 2 p.m.
Chicopee Police Officer Michael Wilk said Monday afternoon that Barton was located and is safe.
Police thanked the public for their assistance in the case.
