SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Big changes are coming to the dictionary by Merriam-Webster after one woman from St. Louis got the Springfield-based company to revise the definition of racism.
The definition of racism is changing, in the dictionary that is.
"With everything going on, it's important that everyone is on the same page," said Kennedy Mitchum of St. Louis.
Mitchum, a recent college graduate with a degree in law, politics, and society, wanted to change the definition of racism after feeling it was too surface level.
The definition from Merriam-Webster Dictionary reads that racism is a belief that race is the primary determinant of human traits and capacities and racial differences produce an inherent superiority of a particular race.
Mitchum told Western Mass News she reached out to Merriam-Webster, which is based in Springfield.
"I know what racism is, I've experienced it...so I emailed them," she said. "I told them that they need to include that there is systematic oppression upon a group of people, it's not just 'Oh, I don’t like someone'," Mitchum noted.
Shortly after, she got the response she was looking for.
The editor, Alex Chambers of Merriam-Webster, agreed with Mitchum and wrote back, saying:
"While our focus will always be on faithfully reflecting the real-world usage of a word, not on promoting any particular viewpoint, we have concluded that omitting any mention of the systemic aspects of racism promotes a certain viewpoint in itself."
Chambers also thanked Mitchum for reaching out and being so persistent.
Mitchum is hopeful her words and actions are encouraging to the younger generations and shows them they have the power to make a change.
"I think everyone needs to realize what their strengths are and how they can contribute to the movement and once they do that, I think, we are going to go places," Mitchum said.
Merriam-Webster editor Alex Chambers told Western Mass News they could not give an update on upcoming publications, but there should be a revision in the next couple of months.
