(CBS) -- There was a bumper crop of mistletoe in the United Kingdom this year, but farmers are having to kiss sales goodbye as COVID threatens the ancient tradition.
"As we had a sunny summer and a late autumn, the berries are all pearl white and perfect," says Mark Adams. Harvesting mistletoe is an annual tradition for the British farmer.
But despite the great crop, mistletoe sales in the UK have dropped significantly. The coronavirus has made kissing a health hazard. With festive social gatherings banned, the mistletoe trade is taking a hit. "Lots of mistletoe goes for winter weddings, like my business would usually supply two to three hundred weddings with mistletoe. This year it's just been decimated," Adams says.
Crowds have packed the town of Worcestershire for a yearly mistletoe auction since Victorian times, but this year the pandemic called it off. Mistletoe auctioneer Nick Champion says sales in the UK are down as much as 75 percent.
Sarah Sharkey is determined to keep the tradition going during the pandemic with "Mistletoe By Post." "People have been sending them to weddings that they haven't been able to go to and to grandparents and parents that they maybe haven't been able to see," Sharkey says.
Kissing under the mistletoe is an ancient tradition, but its most current form likely dates back to Victorian servants who decreed a man could ask for a kiss from a woman who was standing under mistletoe - and to refuse him was bad luck.
