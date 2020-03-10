West Springfield, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Mittineague Elementary School was closed in West Springfield today, as city employees disinfected the school.
This comes after a substitute employee was potentially exposed to the coronavirus.
Western Mass News spoke with Mayor Will Reichelt of West Springfield, who said the cleaning is just as a precaution.
The class was not in session at Mittineague Elementry School in West Springfield Tuesday over growing concerns from the coronavirus.
"There was a substitute employee in Mitteangue yesterday and they had a family member who works out of state he was on vacation out of state away from work and was visiting this past weekend when they went back they were informed when they were going back to work on Monday that their office would be closed for two weeks because someone they are tested positive for the coronavirus," Mayor Reichelt explained.
Mayor Reichelt told Western Mass News there is no threat to the school, but they just wanted to take precautions by making sure students and staff would be safe.
That means, doing a deep clean of the entire school.
"We got new FDA approved electrostatic cleaners and cleaning solutions and they will be going throughout the whole school cleaning all the surfaces," Mayor Reichelt explained.
He said they decided to scrub the school because they are not certain where this substitute employee went inside the school.
"This is extreme precaution by cleaning that office and the because we don’t know where this person was or what the issues are the entire school as well," Mayor Reichelt said.
Mayor Reichelt told us that students and staff will head back to school on Wednesday for a normal school day.
"Treat it like a snow day we’re going to go back to school tomorrow and understand there’s no reason to get nervous," Mayor Reichelt said.
