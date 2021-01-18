SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Today marks a very important day as America celebrates the legacy of Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
But due to numerous events that have taken place between last year and this year- on both a national and local level, many are feeling mixed emotions today.
It was just weeks ago when the Martin Luther King Jr. Presbyterian Church in Springfield, a predominately Black church, was set on fire.
Western Mass News spoke with Bishop Talbert Swan who tells us while today is extremely paramount in recognizing Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., it's also a frustrating day for many to see many of the changes he fought to change, are still prevalent today.
"Today marks the birth of one of the bravest, and noblest, most iconic heroes in the history of American, especially when it comes to pricking the moral conscious of a nation around issues of freedom, justice and equality," notes Swan.
Across the nation on Monday, America recognizes Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., a persistent fighter for freedom of people of color, and a prominent leader against racial injustice and freedom for people of color.
President of the Greater Springfield NAACP, Bishop Swan says this day is not only significant for America to reflect on what Dr. King has done, but on the foundation America must build on today.
"We take the time to reflect on the gist that God gave us through the birth of this man, but also to celebrate and focus on his life and his legacy, what he taught us, how he sacrificed for us, and the work that remains to be done to be done to be true to his dream and to his legacy," Swan says.
But he tells Western Mass News this year's MLK Day draws more emotions than ever before, between the national and local racial injustices he says still goes on around him- including right here in Springfield.
"The premiere institution that represented and continues to represent Black America, has always been the Black church," explains Swan adding, "Here we have again, a Black church in our city, that bears the name of Martin Luther King Jr. being burned right in the middle of a time period of racial unrest and polarization in our nation."
Though it's been more than half a century since Dr. King stood on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial calling for freedom and equality- fighting for social justice- Swan says his message for Americans today, would be very similar.
"In 2021, unfortunately, would have to repeat some of the very same things that he said in the 50s and in the 60s ... We see some of the same elements that existed then, as part of our contemporary society," Swan says.
Swan also suggests everyone should ask the question that Dr. King once asked which is: "What is it that America has failed to hear when it comes to the struggle of people of color and what is it that America is continuing to ignore?"
He says if people can truthfully answer this question, we could be headed in a better direction.
