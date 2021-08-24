EAST LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A statewide school mask mandate is expected to be issued Wednesday for everyone inside public schools, whether they're vaccinated or not. The Commissioner of the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education was given the authorization to do this Tuesday.
One student in Southwick and a parent in East Longmeadow from two communities that had previously chosen to make masks voluntary. Both of them have opposite viewpoints about the pending statewide mask mandate in public schools.
“When they made it optional I would have not sent her with a mask on,” East Longmeadow parent Justin McCarthy said.
McCarthy was happy with the East Longmeadow School Committee’s decision to make masks optional in school, but that could change Wednesday when the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education Commissioner Jeffrey Riley is expected to mandate masks for students and staff in all public schools regardless of their vaccination status, after receiving the go-ahead from the DESE board on Tuesday.
“The next best option would have it be a choice of the community. The last place we want it is either the state or federal government mandating it universally,” McCarthy said.
McCarthy has a seven-year-old daughter. He said wearing a mask in school is not easy for her.
"She struggles to wear it. It's distracting. She was six last year; she is seven this year. That means she is losing her baby teeth. She has teeth wiggling in her mouth her impulse is to poke at them," McCarthy said.
Another school committee that left masks optional is the Southwick-Tolland-Granville Regional School District. But one 13-year-old student said he doesn't mind them.
"I honestly think everyone should wear a mask, just to be safe," Southwick student Kane Carr said. “We did it last year. I think it will be less weird because we already did it for a year."
Commissioner Riley is expected to keep the mask mandate in place for everyone five years and older, Kindergarten through 12 grade, at least until the end of September, but one teen thinks it should be longer.
"I think everyone should wear it the whole year, the whole school year just to be safe," Carr said.
Now, the Massachusetts Teachers Association is calling the school mask mandate a significant advancement but still would like to see mandatory vaccinations for school staff and eligible students.
