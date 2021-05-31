LUDLOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- It may feel strange for some to take the mask off even if you are vaccinated wearing a face covering may even seem like second nature at this point.
Western Mass News is getting answers on whether residents feel comfortable leaving the mask at home and what reactions they are receiving in public.
We received mixed responses, but most tell us it depends on the environment.
“I feel like I’ve done my responsibilities in getting vaccinated. Okay, now I should be okay to not wear my mask in public,” Ludlow resident Nathan Ribeiro said.
Ribeiro is comfortable taking his mask off. He even said he’s excited to return to the concert scene this summer.
“I actually got a couple of concert tickets already for next month so I’m looking forward to that,” Ribiero said.
However, he does add he’s not leaving his mask at home just yet if he sees others with it on.
“It depends on where it is. If it’s a very high traffic place then sometimes I’ll take my mask with me,” Ribiero said.
Another Ludlow resident added, he’ll be joining over 17,000 Bruins fans at TD Garden Tuesday night but still taking precautions.
“You still have to be cautious, not everyone’s vaccinated, and this coronavirus is no joke,” Ludlow resident Paul Fialho said.
We also took our questions to Frontera Grill in Chicopee. One guest agreed he also tends to follow the crowd, for now at least.
“If the majority of people are wearing masks. I’ll carry one,” Holyoke resident Bill Ryan said.
Manager Roger Johnson tells us it’s been a mixed bag for guests.
“It is six or one-half dozen the other, we have a lot of people now we know that are vaccinated that are still come in masked up just cause of their nervousness,” Johnson said.
Johnson feels comfortable shedding the mask at work and trusts the CDC’s guidance.
“Me on my aspect, is I’m vaccinated. As soon as I could take my mask off it’s coming off,” Johnson said.
He said he’s seen the mixed reactions firsthand, but things are going well at Frontera.
“You do see people that are nervous still. You know they see people with their masks on, they see people with their masks off. You can get a little side-eye out here and there, but for the most part, people are very happy about how things are going,” Johnson said.
Johnson added the new reopening hasn’t changed a thing regarding sanitation measures in the restaurant where plexiglass is still up. But as for residents, only three days into the big reopening phase, only time will tell how western Mass. moves forward and adjusts to the new normal.
