WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WHSM) -- With major league baseball moving forward with a 2020 season, a local collegiate summer league has also been given the green light to move forward with strict guidelines in place.
The field is set, and the Westfield Starfires are eager to get back into the swing of things.
“The ownership groups within the futures league have worked tirelessly to ensure that we get our 10th anniversary season off the ground,” Owner Christopher Thompson said.
Working closely with Gov. Charlie Baker's coronavirus task force, the Futures League is now the only New England summer collegiate baseball league playing this season.
Thompson said they're grateful for the chance to play a revised schedule of 39 games, and 19 of them are at home.
“Our players are fired up,” he said. “These guys lost their entire spring baseball season. So for them to have this opportunity to play in front of area scouts and showcase their talents, they're fired up to be here."
The Starfires will meet as a team for the first time at Bullens Field on Monday for their first official team workout.
“Gives a chance for these kids to meet each other,” he said. “They come in from other universities and colleges, so a lot of them will be meeting for the first time and we'll be able to issue our team jerseys and have them workout and have bullpen sessions."
With the Starfires' first game set for July 3 against the New Britain Bees and their home opener July 8, Thompson said baseball will look very different with strict guidelines in place.
“We'll have the starting nine in the dugout and the remaining roster will be spread out in the bullpen, the left-field area on benches and bleachers,” he said.
For fans, things will look different.
“That will start in the parking lot,” he said. “We'll have cars separated, encouraging fans to leave a space between their vehicles. We won't be actually taking their ticket at the box office, we'll just be having them drop it in a bucket."
Blocking off seats in the grandstands, additional bleacher units and picnic tables will be brought in for fans to sit at a social distance.
Despite the numerous guidelines in place, Thompson said they're just excited to get the ball rolling.
“We're thrilled,” he said. “We're very proud to get this year off the ground. There was a lot that went in behind the scenes, more so in other years. It's a different type of year, but very gratifying."
