SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Hundreds of people made their way to Springfield's MassMutual Center on Monday to honor the life of Martin Luther King Jr.
"Living the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King with the non-violence, uplifting the community, being positive, supporting one another and just enjoying each other...it's all about love," said Rev. Dr. Terralyn Curry Avery with Martin Luther King, Jr. Church in Springfield.
From instruments, to singing, to tables set-up, hundreds of people came together in celebration of a hero to many: Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.
Avery is one of the many volunteers that came out to participate in the eighth annual celebration. She told Western Mass News the message is very clear.
"We're out here because we want to make the community a good place for everybody. We believe in all of humanity," Avery noted.
When asked what this day means to the community, Tynayko Melendez from the Community Music of Springfield had one word.
"Unity," Melendez said.
After a whole lot of thought, to honor King and the legacy he left, each year, a new theme is chosen.
From the little ones playing with their instruments, to adults representing specific organizations, coordinator of Men of Color Health and Awareness (MOCHA) Llamar Scott said it's Dr. King who influences the organization's message to the community.
"We're trying to eliminate the health disparities of men, not only in Springfield, but also around the country," Scott said.
Natalie Ojunga-Andrew said it's significant to offer the same helping hand King offered in times like these.
"We just want to make sure we can do our part and providing hands on support or facilitation as needed," Ojunga-Andrew said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.