SOUTHWICK, MA (WGGB/WHSM) -- Movie theaters across the state remain closed due to COVID-19 restrictions, but the Southwick community is bringing movies back to the big screen in a unique way.
The Southwick Civic Fund is bringing back something old and making it new.
“Once this pandemic issue hit, there was a lot of these pop-up drive-in theaters which we re-looked at that and decided we could make it work,” said Joseph Deedy, president of the Southwick Civic Fund.
It’s not a typical drive-in movie theater, the movie screen is mobile.
“It will actually work out well,” he said. “The wall will be 20x35 feet. We are going to test it ahead of time, of course. We have the video equipment, we have the FM transmitter. We literally are mobile.”
Deedy, the founder of the fund, said there will be eight movies shown at the motocross track, which can fit up to 200 cars.
Since the theater can be moved, Deedy said they are not married to a specific area.
“Westfield Brewery stepped up to the plate and offered their facility in the back,” he said. “They have a beautiful hill. We are thinking in the fall, maybe some horror movies in the back.”
In addition to being in your car for a movie, Deedy said they are also planning a night on the lake so boat owners can enjoy it as well.
They are thinking of showing movies such as “Jaws” to go with the water theme.
“If we do it right, there is a gazebo down there and plenty of seating if folks just want to come and watch it from the shore. We got all kinds of ideas,” he said.
The Civic Fund is asking movie-goers to donate at least $20 to help raise money for community events.
“It’s hard to go back to the community and raise money for our fireworks our Thanksgiving Christmas program at this point in life, so if we can get some donations and make this work,” he said.
Deedy said the first movie will be shown on July 24.
“July 24 is the first Friday night,” he said. “We are sticking with that for now, and closer to that date we will give you other dates, but for now we are trying to get one under our belt and make sure we do it right.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.