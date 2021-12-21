SOUTH HADLEY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Neighbors Helping Neighbors will be at the South Hadley Council on Aging with a mobile market.
The market will be open to the public on Tuesday from 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
Offerings could include fresh produce, dairy, or frozen meat and those wo attend are encouraged to bring a bag for the items collected.
